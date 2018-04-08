For the first time since 1954, Americans will be able to drink at a Guinness Brewery – and it’s right outside of Baltimore!

Hey America, we built a Guinness brewery for you! We’re super excited that #GuinnessBreweryUS in Baltimore opens August 3rd at 3pm! Check the InstaStory at https://t.co/7ljmtZoSqU for a first look at the new space (and the delicious beers 🍻). ^Heather, Guinness Correspondent pic.twitter.com/DjCakrHmvR — Guinness US (@GuinnessUS) August 2, 2018

The Guinness Open Gate Brewery and Barrel House opened on Friday, becoming the first brewery in the U.S. since Guinness’s short-lived Long Island City brewery closed in 1954.

Beer-lovers can rejoice at the brewery which is open every day until 9 p.m., with 16 beers available to try. And if you get hungry, food trucks will also be on-site.

On their website, the brewery said they picked their location just outside Baltimore due to its proximity to two cities, and its rich history: They’re on the same site as the historic Calvert distillery.

There will be opportunities to try Guinness favorites or sample new ones. Tours will also be available.

There is parking on-site, but the brewery posted to Facebook that they highly recommend you take a ride-sharing service, of course. Cheers!

