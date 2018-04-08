For the first time since 1954, Americans will be able to drink at a Guinness Brewery – and it’s right outside of Baltimore!
The Guinness Open Gate Brewery and Barrel House opened on Friday, becoming the first brewery in the U.S. since Guinness’s short-lived Long Island City brewery closed in 1954.
Beer-lovers can rejoice at the brewery which is open every day until 9 p.m., with 16 beers available to try. And if you get hungry, food trucks will also be on-site.
🚨Interrupting your regularly scheduled scrolling to announce that @GUINNESSBREWERYUS IS OPEN! 🚨It’s been 64 years since we had a brewery in the States, and man, did we miss you guys. Look up in the InstaStory for the details and some of our first thirsty guests in Baltimore. ^Heather, Guinness Correspondent
A post shared by Guinness US (@guinnessus) on
On their website, the brewery said they picked their location just outside Baltimore due to its proximity to two cities, and its rich history: They’re on the same site as the historic Calvert distillery.
There will be opportunities to try Guinness favorites or sample new ones. Tours will also be available.
There is parking on-site, but the brewery posted to Facebook that they highly recommend you take a ride-sharing service, of course. Cheers!