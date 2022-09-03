Hogan's move is in line with governors and lawmakers all over the country who are calling on states to eliminate gas taxes.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The gas tax in Maryland could soon be suspended if Gov. Larry Hogan’s newly announced mission comes to fruition. The governor said he’s working with legislators on emergency legislation to end the tax amid global uncertainty due to Russian aggression.

Hogan's move is in line with governors and lawmakers all over the country who are calling on states to eliminate gas taxes. The proposals for a “gas tax holiday” to counter inflation had been moving slowly in Congress and state capitols before Russia invaded Ukraine, but many are now gaining momentum.

“We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to advance substantial tax relief for our families, small businesses, and retirees,” Hogan said in a tweeted Thursday statement. “People across the country are being squeezed by surging inflation on everything from gas to groceries⁠—Marylanders, especially our retirees, deserve and need this relief.”

Hogan specified that he also supports continued efforts in the legislature to suspend automatic increases in the gas tax. He added that he’s also called on the Biden administration to increase domestic energy production to help lower costs.

“Now more than ever, we must come together to take bold, bipartisan action,” the governor said.

As of Tuesday, the national average for a gallon of gas climbed to $4.17. The price of benchmark U.S. crude jumped 8% to more than $129 per barrel.

Although only a fraction of U.S. gas comes from Russian oil, prices remain high because the price of oil is set at a global level. According to 2021 numbers from the U.S. Energy Information Administration we imported about 3.3% from Russia, however, any supply disruption or potential disruption will affect gas prices all over the world.