More than $900K in U.S. Department of Health money to fund no-cost COVID-19 vaccines in Maryland

MARYLAND, USA — Maryland Senators and Congressmen came together to announce funding for Maryland health centers to help provide no-cost COVID-19 vaccines.
The $934,965 in U.S. Department of Health funding was made available through the United States Department of Health and Human Services Fiscal Year 2023 Bridge Access Program. The money will be used to ensure that everyone living in Maryland has access to COVID vaccines, regardless of insurance status.
The Bridge Access Program is set to expire in December 2024.
U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Congressmen Steny H. Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Jamie Raskin, David Trone and Glenn Ivey (all D-Md) announced the funding on Monday.
“The pandemic exposed many gaps and shortfalls in vaccine accessibility, especially for the millions of Americans who are under- or uninsured,” said the lawmakers. “As COVID-19 cases start to rise again this fall, this funding will help more Marylanders get vaccinated and provide them with the best defense against the virus, bolstering overall community health.”
The following entities received funding:
- Baltimore City
- $154,661, Chase Brexton Health Services, Inc.
- $134,957, Baltimore Medical System, Inc.
- $86,646, Health Care for the Homeless, Inc.
- $53,566, Total Health Care, Inc.
- $24,868, Park Health Systems Inc.
- $20,279, Family Health Centers of Baltimore Inc.
- Prince George’s, Montgomery, and Anne Arundel Counties
- $11,055, Owensville Primary Care, Inc. in Anne Arundel County
- $154,177, The Community Clinic, Inc. in Montgomery County
- $44,285, Mobile Medical Care, Inc. in Montgomery County
- $63,401, Greater Baden Medical Service Inc. in Prince George’s County
- Western Maryland
- $22,020 City of Frederick in Frederick County
- $19,426, Walnut Street Community Health Center, Inc. in Washington County
- $17,143, Tri-State Community Health Center in Washington County
- $15,886, Western Maryland Health Care Corporation in Garrett County
- Eastern Shore
- $55,826, Choptank Community Health System, Inc. in Caroline County
- $41,125, Three Lower Counties Community Services, Inc. in Wicomico County
- $15,644, West Cecil Health Center, Inc. in Cecil County
