More than $900K in U.S. Department of Health money to fund no-cost COVID-19 vaccines in Maryland

The money will be used to ensure that everyone living in Maryland has access to COVID vaccines, regardless of insurance status.

MARYLAND, USA — Maryland Senators and Congressmen came together to announce funding for Maryland health centers to help provide no-cost COVID-19 vaccines.

The $934,965 in U.S. Department of Health funding was made available through the United States Department of Health and Human Services Fiscal Year 2023 Bridge Access Program. The money will be used to ensure that everyone living in Maryland has access to COVID vaccines, regardless of insurance status.

The Bridge Access Program is set to expire in December 2024.

U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Congressmen Steny H. Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Jamie Raskin, David Trone and Glenn Ivey (all D-Md) announced the funding on Monday.

“The pandemic exposed many gaps and shortfalls in vaccine accessibility, especially for the millions of Americans who are under- or uninsured,” said the lawmakers. “As COVID-19 cases start to rise again this fall, this funding will help more Marylanders get vaccinated and provide them with the best defense against the virus, bolstering overall community health.”

The following entities received funding: