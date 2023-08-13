Free Black maternal health event in Montgomery Co.

Accordong to a press release, this event also coincides with August being National Breastfeeding Month.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A free maternal health event is happening in Maryland on Sunday. The Montgomery County Department of Health and Human Services' (DHHS) Babies Born Healthy Program, the African American Health Program (AAHP), Early Childhood Services and the Improved Pregnancy Outcomes programs are hosting and offering health support to Black children and families.

The event will be from noon until 3 p.m. at 1700 April Lane in Silver Spring in the White Oak Community Recreation Center.

"Learning about and getting proper prenatal care is critical for all parents and families," said County Executive Marc Elrich. "This is a life-or-death issue. Infants who do not receive proper prenatal care are three times more likely to have a low birth weight and are five times more likely to die in infancy. Our prenatal programs will help reduce disparities, improve birth outcomes and make sure every child is taken care of right from the start of life."

Accordong to a press release, this event also coincides with August being National Breastfeeding Month. The release further explains that in 2022, 35% of fetal and infant losses came from Black/African American births but represented about 21% of births in Montgomery Co.

The event will also be a space to learn more about Black maternal and child health. Eventgoers can expect to learn:

• Preconception and prenatal health

• Breastfeeding

• Community support for families

• Doula Support

• Developmental milestones

• Mental health

According to a press release, there will be activities and prizes for kids. In addition, Kisha Davis, Montgomery County's health officer will make an appearance along with many other guest speakers.