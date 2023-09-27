Police arrest Frederick man for possession, distribution of child porn

George Joseph Gutmann Jr., 41, was arrested after a search of his home on Wednesday.

FREDERICK, Md. — A Frederick, Maryland man is under arrest after detectives say a search of his home revealed he was in possession of child pornography.

George Joseph Gutmann Jr., 41, is charged with eight counts of possession of child pornography and the solicitation of child pornography from minors. He is also charged with eight counts related to the distribution of child pornography.

At the beginning of September, Detective DeWees with the Frederick Police Department began an investigation involving internet crimes against children. He worked with the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office on the investigation where he authored and was granted search and seizure warrants for Gutmann Jr.’s home and car.

On Wednesday, a search of Gutmann home's was conducted. Evidence found resulted in his arrest. Gutmann was taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center, where he is being held until he can seen by a district court commissioner.

This investigation was a coordinated effort between the Frederick Police Department, Frederick County State's Attorney’s Office, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

