Frederick County Public Schools partners with Go Team Therapy Dogs to provide paw-esome experience for students

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS) is bringing paws-itive experiences to the halls of their schools through a partnership with Go Team Therapy Dogs.
On Monday, FCPS announced the official partnership with Go Team Therapy, Crisis, and Airport Dogs, Inc. The partnership includes having well-trained, certified therapy dog teams placed in school programs that provide comfort through a canine-human bond.
"We bring elite therapy dogs to provide comfort in a crisis, a hospital, an airport, a nursing home — anywhere people could use love from a four-legged friend." Go Team Therapy Dogs said on their website.
According to a news release, the partnership will provide opportunities for representatives to speak in schools for intended students based on requests from counselors. The objective is to create a common sense of purpose by setting mutually agreed upon objectives related to the schools' goals.
"For example, Aspirational Goal 4 says FCPS will nurture relationships with families and the entire community, sharing responsibility for student success and demonstrating pride in all aspects of our school system," a spokesperson for FCPS said.
The partnership will also allow for visits from the Go Team Therapy Dogs to be prioritized with crisis meets fur-st, followed by specialized programs and events.
Crisis visits can be done one class at a time or the volunteers could meet with students one-on-one or in small groups with the dogs. Specialized programs, which typically lasts around 15 minutes, are for small groups of students to visit with the dogs.
