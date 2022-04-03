Walmart in Clinton closed after fire damages store

Store management says shoppers can access the Walmart in Waldorf for pharmacy needs until the Clinton location reopens.

CLINTON, Md. — A Walmart in Clinton, Maryland, remains closed as the business recovers from a fire that started at the structure on Friday.

According to Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department, crews were sent out to the store on Branch Avenue on a report of a structure fire around 2 p.m. Friday. Responders found smoke visible from the roof. The building was evacuated.

No injuries were reported but fire crews remained on the scene checking on hot spots and working on smoke removal. A cause for the fire has not been released.

A Walmart spokesman said that they aim to reopen the Clinton location as soon as possible, but could not provide a timeline for reopening. Shopping and pharmacy needs are being managed by Walmart's Waldorf location, 11930 Acton Lane.