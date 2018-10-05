BLADENSBURG, MD (WUSA9) -- A man was shot and killed on Annapolis Road near the Baltimore-Washington Parkway during the late evening rush.

Emergency responders arrived on the scene at about 6 p.m. EMS pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The view from Sky9 showed police gathered on the Annapolis Road overpass that crosses over the BW Parkway in Bladensburg, Md. The road was closed while the investigation was conducted.

At this time, detectives do not believe this was a random shooting, Prince George’s County Police said. Investigators are working to identify a suspect and motive.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call @PGCrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/rGQwhv4koZ — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) May 10, 2018

Police asked anyone with information on the shooting to give them a call at 1-866-411-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

