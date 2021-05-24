x
Maryland

Chocolate cicadas being offers by one Maryland business

The chocolate-covered cicadas are air-fried then dipped in chocolate.

BETHESDA, Md. — A chocolate shop in Bethesda, Maryland is keeping with the time with its trendy Broom X cicada chocolate-covered cicadas.

Chouquette has been offering the item amid the Broom X cicadas that are in the DMV region this summer. 

The chocolate-covered cicadas are air-fried then dipped in chocolate. 

WUSA9's Chester Lampkin tried one of the chocolate-covered cicadas and said it "it tasted mostly like chocolate, with some other bits."

Chouquette sells the cicadas for $22, according to its website. It takes three to five days to get your chocolate-covered cicadas after the purchase of them.

The chocolate shop said that it uses cicadas that have already shed their exco-skeleton and are in their young adult stage. 

A large number of Brood X cicadas are now emerging throughout the region, making for some dramatic sightings.

Brood X is expected to raise sound levels in neighborhoods up to 100 decibels, which rivals the noise of a passing jetliner or a lawnmower running full blast.

