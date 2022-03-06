27-year-old man arrested for DUI in Maryland

Three people have been transported to hospitals with one having life-threatening injuries and another in serious condition.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. — A 27-year-old man from Virginia was arrested for DUI after a hit and run vehicle collision in Maryland early Sunday morning.

The identity of the 27-year-old has not yet been released by authorities.

The Maryland State Police (MSP) Hagerstown Barrack are investigating the hit and run DUI crash that occurred around 2:59 a.m.

After being contacted by the Washington County 911 center which received multiple reports of a vehicle collision, Troopers from the MSP Hagerstown Barrack responded to the vehicle collision in the northbound lanes of I-81 at the mile 2 marker.

A Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) deputy arrived at the scene of the collision and identified that one of the vehicles fled the scene and that the crash involved multiple people with possible injuries.

The vehicle that was struck in the collision was identified as a red 2008 Dodge Caliber that was occupied by three people.

According to authorities, the driver of the Dodge Caliber was a 25-year-old woman from Pennsylvania and the front passenger was the driver’s 33-year-old boyfriend from Pennsylvania. The backseat passenger was the driver’s 20-year-old stepsister from West Virginia, according to authorities.

The identities of the people occupying the Dodge Caliber have not yet been released by authorities.

The driver and her stepsister were transported to Meritus Medical center where hospital staff advised that the 20-year-old’s injuries are life-threatening, according to authorities. The 25-year-old driver is reported to have a blood alcohol level.

The driver’s boyfriend was flown to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma and is reported to be in serious condition, according to authorities.

The fleeing vehicle was identified as a white 2017 Ram Pick-up truck.

Troopers responding to the scene witnessed a vehicle matching the description of the one that fled the scene traveling on I-81.

Trooper First Class (TFC) Daniels conducted a traffic stop on the ramp to w/B I-70 from I-81 N/B for the vehicle which is described to have “heavy front-end damage and was occupied by two white males,” according to authorities.

According to authorities, the driver of the Dodge Ram was driving at a high speed while under the influence of alcohol. Additionally, authorities believe that driver of the Dodge Caliber may have also been under the influence of alcohol as well.