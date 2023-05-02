Dodro beats out incumbent mayor in New Carrollton

Dodro received 434 votes in the election in comparison to Nembhard's 300.

NEW CARROLLTON, Md. — The official results in the race for mayor of New Carrollton in Prince George's County, Maryland came in late Monday night - shaking up who is in office.

The 2023 municipal general election ended with Katrina Dodro beating out the incumbent Phelecia Nembhard for the mayoral position. Dodro received 434 votes in the election in comparison to Nembhard's 300.

For the elections, 742 total votes were casts - 66 of which were absentee ballots and 676 done through the use of a machine. The number of votes are just a fraction of the 7,066 registered voters in New Carrollton.

Nembhard served for two years on council before being elected and starting her career as mayor in 2020. Dodro has served two stints on the city council - totaling 14 years of service.

The incumbent mayor recently faced criticism for using offensive language towards the LGBTQ community on a Facebook live.

Being elected mayor comes with a two year term to serve.

