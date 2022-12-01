Rape, assault suspect missing after cutting off GPS monitor, deputies say

Officials are now searching for the Walter Crouse Prentiss on multiple charges of assault and rape.

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. — Deputies are asking for the public's help finding a man who faces several charges of assault and rape.

According to the St Mary's County Sheriff's Office, 42-year-old Walter Crouse Prentiss III was arrested on Aug. 23. He has been charged with First-Degree Rape; three counts of First-Degree Assault, three counts of Second-Degree Assault and Malicious Destruction of Property.

While on pre-trial release, deputies say Prentiss removed his GPS monitoring device and now they do not know where he is.

Anyone who has seen Prentiss or knows where he may be is asked to contact Detective Joseph Bowling at 301-475-4200, ext. 71959 or email joseph.bowling@stmaryscountymd.gov.

Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).

