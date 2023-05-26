1 dead in Branch Avenue crash with tractor-trailer

Maryland State Police are still investigating what led up to the crash.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating after a crash on Branch Avenue in Prince George's County early Friday morning. The crash happened in the northbound lanes of Branch Avenue past Coventry Way around 5:30 a.m.

According to MSP, the crash involved a tractor-trailer and another vehicle. One person was pronounced dead as a result of the crash. Lanes were blocked for several hours during the crash investigation. As of 9 a.m., one lane remains blocked, and two others are back open.

Police are still working to determine what led up to the crash. Investigators have not identified the person who died in the crash.

Additional details were not immediately available.