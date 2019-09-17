MARYLAND CITY, Md. — Emergency crews are responding to the report of a small plane crash near Tipton Airport in Anne Arundel County, Maryland.

Anne Arundel County Fire Department said they were called to the area of Maryland Route 198 and Bald Eagle Dr. around 6:09 p.m. for the report of a plane in a tree.

The plane was found 50 feet up in a tree. Two men were inside the plane at the time. One of them was rescued while the second one is still 50 feet up in the air.

Both men claim to be uninjured and the plane is not leaking fuel at this time.

Last week a pilot experienced an "instrumentation issue" on takeoff before his small plane crashed onto a car on Route 50 near Freeway Airport in Bowie. Two people were injured in that incident.

This is a breaking news story. We will update as more information becomes available.

