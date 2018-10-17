MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. -- A DCPS music teacher has been charged with rape and other offenses stemming from an incident that occurred in Montgomery County.

Rudy Gonzalez, 47, of Silver Spring Maryland is a music teacher at Shepherd ES School.

On Wednesday, Gonzalez was arrested and charged with second-degree rape, third-degree sexual offense, first-degree assault and second-degree assault.

According to charging documents, which contain graphic details of the alleged assault, Gonzalez picked up the woman from Wheaton Mall on October 8 and brought her back to his house. He told her that he would help her with her English and provide information that would assist with her citizenship status, police say.

The documents say Gonzalez then gave her a beverage and she says shortly thereafter she lost consciousness. After waking up in Gonzalez’s bed the following morning, the woman told investigators she was disoriented and experienced bruising around her genitals and other parts of her body.

The woman was later found passed out in bushes at a Wendy's near Wheaton Mall by an employee.

Police say she then went to Shady Grove Hospital where she received a rape kit and surgery for internal injuries.

Police also say the brother of the woman became concerned when she did not come home and tracked her phone to Gonzalez’s address.

Gonzalez told police that the intercourse was consensual and that both he and the woman had consumed alcohol prior to the interaction. He also told investigators he had no knowledge of the woman's injuries and feared he would be accused of rape due to intoxication.

On Tuesday night, DCPS released the following statement:

DCPS is committed to ensuring that every student feels loved, challenged, and prepared to positively influence society and thrive in life. We take the safety and security of all students seriously and we hold our educators to the highest standards. DCPS placed Mr. Gonzalez on leave last Wednesday due to an investigation into an incident that occurred in Montgomery County. We are providing the Shepherd Elementary School community with a long-term substitute and additional resources to ensure every student receives the high-quality education they deserve in a safe and supportive environment.

Gonzalez’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 9.

