CHEVERLY, Md. -- Cheverly’s long-time police chief suddenly retired, and two sources say the town’s manager is on leave for an investigation, but the reasons for the unusual moves and the inquiry have not been made public.

The town’s council held a hastily organized secret meeting November 1 to discuss the matters, according to the sources.

An announcement on the town’s website said the council meeting would be closed “…to discuss a personnel matter and receive legal advice…”

None of the council members on Monday responded to questions or calls.

Former police chief Harry “Buddy” Robshaw III’s October 24 retirement announcement letter was posted to the town’s website with no explanation or comment.

“I have enjoyed a wonderful law enforcement career in Cheverly and will forever be grateful to the Town’s residents for their extraordinary efforts to improve quality of life and reduce the effects of crime,” Robshaw wrote in his letter.

The town used its website to announce the appointment of acting chief Jerod Towers the following day.

Towers declined to comment on the reasons behind the sudden personnel changes. However he pointed out that Robshaw is 65 years old.

In 2017, WUSA9 reported Robshaw had been accused in lawsuits by former officers of sexually harassing a subordinate officer’s wife and carrying on “a campaign of harassment and humiliation” to silence witnesses to department wrongdoing on his watch.

Courts found the officers had been fired for good cause. Litigation in the matter is ongoing. One case has been settled but the terms have not been disclosed.

