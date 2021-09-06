Critical Chesapeake Bay habitat remains in decline, new report card says

Bay grass decline comes as juvenile crab populations are at the lowest level ever reported.

CHESAPEAKE BEACH, Md. — A critical Chesapeake Bay habitat continued to decline and remains in poor condition, according to a new report card on bay health released by the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Studies (UMCES).

Underwater grasses scored only 33% on the Center's scale of bay health, compared to 35% in the most recent previous report.

The habitat is critical as a nursery ground for blue crabs, a critical commercial and recreational species.

The poor showing for bay grasses comes as Maryland's Department of Natural resources is reporting the worst year for juvenile crab populations in the history of modern surveys.

The grasses are impacted by poor water quality including heavy sediment and nutrients that cause harmful algae blooms that cloud the water and prevent sunlight from promoting grass bed growth, according to scientists.

The overall report card score for the main stem of the middle bay from the Chesapeake Bay Bridge South to Tangier sound scored no higher than a D+, according to the latest report.

Conditions in the overall watershed, which includes tributary rivers like the Potomac and Susquehanna which drain from parts of five states, made a grade of B- for 2020. The Chesapeake Bay health score improved to a C in 2020.

This year’s report card has new indicators of watershed health, including stewardship, protected lands, walkability, and heat vulnerability, according to a press release issued with the latest report card.

“UMCES scientists continue to lead the way on assessing not just the environment, but also the social and economic factors that influence ecosystem health. This year’s report card provides new insights in our journey of restoring the Chesapeake Bay,” said Dr. Peter Goodwin, University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science. “Improvements in our environment go hand-in-hand with improvements in our communities.”

Here's a list of key takeaways from this year's Chesapeake Bay report card, according to the press release:

Individual indicators of Bay health had mixed results in 2020, but the overall Bay-wide trend continues to improve over time. In addition, seven out of 15 regions showed significantly improving health trends. There are not yet any known impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the ecosystem health of Chesapeake Bay, besides a reduction in atmospheric nitrogen, which has a declining trend, continued by reduced travel during 2020.

For the Chesapeake Bay, dissolved oxygen and total nitrogen scores had improved, while chlorophyll and total phosphorus scores declined. Water clarity, benthic community, and aquatic grass scores had decreased slightly. Due to the pandemic, there was a monitoring gap from March to May.

The analysis of Chesapeake Watershed health uses 23 reporting regions and incorporates both ecological and social indicators in its scores. With support from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, four new watershed health indicators assessed this year: Stewardship Index, Protected Lands, Heat Vulnerability Index, and Walkability. The Stewardship Index looks at actions that residents are taking to support the Bay, volunteerism, and civic engagement. The Protected Lands indicator measures the valuable lands protected in the watershed that maintain water quality and habitat; sustain forests, farms, and communities; and support cultural, indigenous, and community values. The Heat Vulnerability Index focuses on climate-safe neighborhoods throughout the watershed and includes data on tree canopy, impervious surface, temperature, and poverty. Walkability describes how many people can walk to a park in 10 minutes, which was particularly important in a pandemic year.