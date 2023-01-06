Blown transformer causes massive power outage in Annapolis, Maryland

BGE says the equipment failure happened around 3:15 p.m. and caused more than 72,000 customers to lose electricity.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Thousands were left without power after a transformer blew in Anne Arundel County Thursday afternoon.

According to Baltimore Gas and Electric spokesperson Nick Alexopulos, the equipment failure happened around 3:15 p.m., and caused more than 72,000 customers to lose electricity.

BGE crews are working to figure out what caused the equipment failure and restore the power. Alexopulos says customers should expect to have power back on later Thursday evening.

"We are fully mobilized and working multiple paths--from crews on the ground to automated distribution equipment--to resolve the issue," Alexopulos said. "We appreciate customers' patience as we address this issue."

Ward 5 Alderman, Brooks Schandelmeier tweeted about the incident saying traffic lights in the area are impacted and urged people to drive with caution during the outage.

Power outage has been reported Annapolis wide due to a blown transformer at the Cedar Park substation. BGE current estimates are restoration around 5:30 pm. Traffic lights are impacted so PLEASE use caution on the roadways. — Brooks Schandelmeier (@bschandelmeier1) June 1, 2023

Schandelmeier said the City of Annapolis Office of Emergency Management has partially activated the Emergency Operations Center and that residents should refrain from calling 911 unless there is an active emergency.

This is a developing story. Stick with WUSA9 as more details become available.