Here’s what to know about Landon School’s Bethesda Azalea Festival returning this weekend

The Azalea Festival is free and open to the public and will include everything from flower and plant sales to food, sweets, rides and boutique shopping for visitors.

BETHESDA, Md. — A 60-year-old festival is returning to Landon School in Bethesda on Friday, April 29; Saturday, April 30 and May 1 in an age-old celebration of Spring.

The Azalea Festival is free and open to the public and will include everything from flower and plant sales to food, sweets, rides and boutique shopping for visitors to the large 75-acre, historic all-boys school campus. 

Plus, for adults, the popular 'Zalea Bash will include cocktails, a live auction and dancing to a seven-piece band, according to the school. The event will run from noon to 4 p.m. Friday and until 5 p.m. throughout the weekend.

The festival, closely tied to the school’s history, began when co-founders Paul and Mary Lee Banfield sold azaleas from campus gardens to raise funds for tuition assistance starting in 1954. From then on, the popular practice became an annual tradition. The school moved to its current home in 1936 and houses just under 700 students.

