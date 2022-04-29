Here’s what to know about Landon School’s Bethesda Azalea Festival returning this weekend

The Azalea Festival is free and open to the public and will include everything from flower and plant sales to food, sweets, rides and boutique shopping for visitors.

BETHESDA, Md. — A 60-year-old festival is returning to Landon School in Bethesda on Friday, April 29; Saturday, April 30 and May 1 in an age-old celebration of Spring.

Plus, for adults, the popular 'Zalea Bash will include cocktails, a live auction and dancing to a seven-piece band, according to the school. The event will run from noon to 4 p.m. Friday and until 5 p.m. throughout the weekend.