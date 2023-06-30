911 outage impacting Verizon customers in parts of Maryland

Police say Verizon is aware of the issue and working to address it.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Some Verizon customers should use alternate numbers in case of an emergency Friday morning. That's because of a reported emergency communications issue impacting Verizon wireless customers.

Police in Montgomery County and Charles County posted on social media about the outage. Law enforcement says Verizon is aware pf the problem and is working to address the problem. There is no timeline for when the issue will be resolved.

Montgomery County says while the issue persists, callers should dial their district stations rather than 911.

District 1 (Rockville): 240-773-6070

District 2 (Bethesda): 240-773-6700

District 3 (Silver Spring): 240-773-6800

District 4 (Wheaton): 240-773-5500

District 5 (Germantown): 240-773-6200

District 6 (Montgomery Village): 240-773-5700

The Charles County also reported the Verizon issue. Residents in Charles County should dial 301-609-3499 in case of an emergency.

The outage is also impacting customers in St. Mary's County as well. Residents should call 301-475-8016 in case of emergency.

Additional disruptions due to the outage are being reported in Prince George's County.

"Verizon Wireless customers in Prince George’s who are experiencing difficulties reaching 911, may call 301-352-1215 or use Text to 911," Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks said in a tweet.

No other law enforcement agencies have reported the problem. If we hear of more outages, we will list alternate numbers here. So far, only Verizon customers are affected by the outage.

Verizon released the following statement as they continue to address the issue:

"911 calls are going through for customers throughout the greater DC area and surrounding counties. There is a remaining issue where caller ID and location information is not automatically transmitting to dispatchers in Carven, Charles, Montgomery, Prince George's and St. Mary's Counties. Our engineers are working tirelessly to get the issue resolved but customers can continue to use 911 in case of emergency."