DAMASCUS, Md. -- Three male students who attend Damascus High School have been charged with rape after an incident that reportedly happened on campus after school on Halloween in a male locker room.

Montgomery County police said the sexual assaults happened after school dismissal and involved three suspects and four male victims, who are all Damascus High School students.

All of the suspects were taken into custody. They are being charged with two counts of second-degree rape and two counts of attempted second-degree rape, police said. The four juvenile male victims have been identified.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as we learn more.

