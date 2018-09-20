DISTRICT HEIGHTS, MD -- Two police officers reportedly shot in Prince George's County on Wednesday night, according to the Prince George's County Police department.

The shooting happened in the 2700 block of Lorring Drive in District Heights, Md. around 10:30 p.m.

Both officers were flown to Baltimore Shock Trauma in stable condition. Police say both officers' injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

Police have no released details surrounding the shooting at this time.

Breaking: We are investigating two officers shot in the 2700 block of Lorring Drive. Media Relations Division reps headed to scene. More to follow. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 20, 2018

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as more information becomes available.

