After months on the loose, 2 missing PG County zebras officially located

We are not horsing around: The two missing zebras have been safely found and captured. A third was found dead in September.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Two zebras that have been on the loose since Aug. 22 from an Upper Marlboro farm have been caught.

“They’re safe. They are not on the loose,” said Prince George’s County government spokesperson Linda Lowe.

Lowe added the zebras "returned to the herd" last week, and that federal and county employees were not involved in their capture. The zebras are back in the custody of owner Jerry Lee Holly, who remains under county investigation, according to Lowe.

Department of Agriculture inspectors say that on the morning of Aug. 22, a caretaker at owner Jerry Holly’s farm on Duley Station Road in Upper Marlboro could only account for 36 of 39 zebras brought to the farm that morning. Three zebras escaped, according to inspectors.

On Sept. 23, Maryland Department of Natural Resources reported that one of the escaped zebras was found with a leg in a snare trap and dead along the fence line just outside Holly’s property.