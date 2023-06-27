Firefighter hurt while battling house fire in St. Mary's County

There is no word yet on the firefighter's condition.

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — Crews are working to extinguish a large house fire in Leonardtown, Maryland Tuesday morning. While working to bring the flames under control, a St. Mary's County firefighter fell from the first floor of the home into the basement below, according to emergency dispatch. There is no word yet on the firefighter's condition.

Firefighters were first called to the 20500 block of Deer Wood Park Drive in Leonardtown, near St. Mary's River State Park, around 5 a.m. for a report of a house fire. Arriving crews found a home in flames. After the firefighter was reported to have fallen, a second alarm was called to bring more firefighters to the scene to help. Firefighters from Calvert County are also on the scene working to fight the flames.

By 7 a.m., crews on the ground said the bulk of the fire had been extinguished. Emergency crews said the firefighter was trapped and had been rescued. The firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, but his condition is still not known.

It is not yet clear if anyone was inside the home at the time the fire started, or whether the home had working smoke detectors. Investigators have not given an estimate for damage to the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.