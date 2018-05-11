CAMP SPRINGS, Md. -- One person was taken to the hospital after a police-involved shooting in Camp Springs, Md. This is the third police-involved shooting reported in the D.C. area in the last 24 hours.

The shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. in the 6200 block of Maxwell Drive.

Prince George's County police said officers were responding to an incident in the area.

One suspect was shot and transported to a local hospital. The condition of the suspect is unknown at this time.

Police say no officers were hurt during the shooting.

The events surrounding the shooting have not been released at this time.

