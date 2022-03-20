Maryland fans cheer women's team in final home game of the season

"It really doesn’t get much better than the game today,” Alex Evans, a UMD student said.

Fans at Looney's Pub in College Park could be heard cheering, “Let’s go Maryland!”

If there's a place to be when watching Maryland women's basketball team play in their final home game, it’s Looney’s Pub.

Students and fans were decked out in gear to cheer on the home team.

“I’ve been to almost every single women's home game, and I’m really excited to see what they can do tonight,” Julia Terry said.

Terry is in her senior year at the University of Maryland. She and her friends, Lizzy Blake and Alex Evans, said they wouldn’t have missed this game.

“Just getting to see all the seniors in their last game at Xfinity center and such a big match up, March Madness, it really doesn’t get much better than the game today,” Evans said.

Especially with the return to in-person sporting events, “It’s been really cool this whole season to see the team in person and be more active as fan and to see them do so well,” Blake said.

Maryland’s women's team were the number four seed at the start of the game. Steven Frye, a UMD student, said the team never disappoints their fans.

“It’s good, I think it’s progressive for any women’s team to go as far as they can, especially if you haven’t been in it for this long, so it just shows their hard work and dedication as well so it’s good to come out and support them as well,” Frye said.

For life long fans and alumni like Kelechi Agbakwuru, it means so much to see the Terps compete.