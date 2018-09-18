MANASSAS, Va. -- A man was caught rubbing produce on his butt and then putting it back on the shelf in a Giant grocery store in Manassas over the weekend.

The incident happened on September 15 around 4:37 p.m. at the Giant located at 10100 Dumfries Rd.

An employee saw the man picking up the produce, pulling down his pants and then rubbing the produce on his butt, according to police.

The store had to get rid of several pallets of produce because of the incident.

Police arrested Michael Dwayne Johnson, 27 of Manassas. He was charged with destruction of property, indecent exposure.

