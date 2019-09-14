WASHINGTON — One man is dead following a shooting that occurred in the 5000 block of Arkansas Ave., Northwest.

Police said they responded to the location around 8:25 p.m. Friday for the sounds of gunshots. When they got there, police found an adult male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries, but later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 32 year-old George Ransford, of Northwest, D.C.

Additionally, on Friday around 6:09 p.m. officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 300 block of Parkland Place in Southeast. Police arrived to find the victims suffering from gunshot wounds. All three were conscious and breathing at the time. Police said one of the victims was a 14-year-old boy who was shot in the chest.

The victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities are now searching for a brown vehicle seen leaving the scene traveling Southbound on Waclark Place.

D.C. police are searching for the suspect(s) responsible.

Shortly after, two men were shot in two separate shootings in the District. The first shooting happened around 6:36 p.m. in the 3000 block of Buena Vista Terrace in Southeast. The victim is conscious and breathing, according to police.

Around 8:30 p.m. police were called to the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Farragut Street in Northwest for the report of a shooting. The victim, an adult male, was not conscious and not breathing when authorities arrived. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police are looking for a green SUV last seen heading southbound on Georgia Avenue.

