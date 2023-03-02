TSA: Loaded gun found in carry-on at DCA

According to TSA, more than 6,542 firearms were caught at 262 airport security checkpoints nationwide. More than 80% of those guns reportedly were loaded.

ARLINGTON, Va. — A Virginia man reportedly attempted to bring a loaded handgun through security at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) Friday morning.

According to a release from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the .25-caliber gun was loaded with seven bullets when it was found when X-raying the man's carry-on bag at security.

The weapon was removed by the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority police, who cited the man on a weapon charge. The man claimed he forgot he had his gun with him.

“We take it very seriously when a gun is detected during the security screening process,” said John Busch, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “Traveling with a loaded gun that you don’t even know you are carrying is a public safety concern, considering that the bag could be misplaced or the firearm could accidentally be discharged during a bag search. There is a proper way to travel safely with a firearm. Most importantly, it should be unloaded. Then it should be packed in a hard-sided locked case, and taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared and checked. We are happy to make sure that firearms travel with their owners as long as the guns are packed properly.”

The unidentified man faces a penalty for carrying a weapon that was recently increased to a maximum fine of $15,000.

Firearms are not allowed through security checkpoints but passengers are permitted to travel with guns in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter. The TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website .

According to TSA, more than 6,542 firearms were caught at 262 airport security checkpoints nationwide. More than 80% of those guns reportedly were loaded.