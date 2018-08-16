Higher Education Band is a Rock/Reggae fusion band based here in the DC/MD Metropolitan Area. Though they play very frequently in the area, Higher Education has extended its reach along the east coast, out west, and across international borders. Front Line members, Petey Devaney and Danny Devaney, who are, as you can probably guess brothers, started the band back in 2010. Since then, they have been able to craft a unique sound comprised of 90s rock melded with traditional reggae. The Devaney’s are constantly discovering new ways to integrate both reggae vibes and psychedelic inspirations into the electricity of rock and roll, with classic and contemporary influences such as dancehall reggae, 90s rock, and 60s guitar psychedelia. In addition to managing the ins and outs of a band, the group also runs a recording studio in College Park, MD, catering to local DMV artist. Higher Education Band debuted their 4TH studio album February 2018, named “Gift Called Life,” followed by a Spring Tour. The next time you can catch this dynamic fusion group, will be August 23rd, 2018 In Annapolis, MD, at Union Jacks. You can find more from Higher Education Band on all purchasing and streaming sites!

