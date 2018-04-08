GERMANTOWN, Md.- Police need your help locating a missing 29-year-old woman from Germantown, Maryland.

Kira Close was last seen leaving her home on Clopper Road on Friday.

Close is described as a woman of Indian descent. She stands 5’3” tall and weighs 115 pounds with wavy long black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a larger, dark green t-shirt, unknown color sweatpants, and flip flops. Close usually wears glasses.

Police and family are concerned for Close’s welfare. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kira Close is urged to contact the Montgomery County Police at 301.279.8000.

