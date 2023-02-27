'It's bad enough we were in the explosion!' | Potomac Oaks Condo resident says he made shocking discovery inside his 'condemned' home

Jason shared video showing syringes and what he said was evidence that his home had been ransacked.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — What was once their homes is now debris and disappointment. The debris was caused by an explosion on Nov. 16, 2022. The disappointment was caused by what one tenant told WUSA9 he discovered on Saturday.

"We found loose syringes all over the place. All the jewelry boxes had been dumped out on the bed and they had taken the time to pick through it," said Jason who lived in Building 826.

Editor's Note: This story contains mention of death by suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) – or simply 988. You can also text a crisis counselor by messaging the Crisis Text Line at 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.

It's now been more than three months since the explosion and fire at a Gaithersburg condo complex. Fourteen people were hurt and Maryland's Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified a body pulled from the explosion rubble as 36-year-old Juan Pablo Marshall Quizon. His manner of death was ruled a suicide, and the cause of death was determined to be smoke inhalation and burns.

Since then, residents of building 826 and 828 haven't been allowed back inside their homes. But Jason told WUSA9 he'd had enough and went back inside on Saturday hoping to find important documents and family heirlooms.

Instead, he told WUSA9 he found what was left of his belongings thrown all over, some of his family's jewelry and other belongings missing and syringes scattered all over. He shared footage exclusively with WUSA9 Monday.

"The closet's been ransacked" said Traci DiMartini, as she looked into her home through binoculars Monday night. The wall was blasted open during the explosion.

She told WUSA9 that Potomac Oaks Condominiums was her and her daughter's home for 19 years. She wasn't surprised when Jason told her what he found.

"I have no doubt people have been in there ransacking what little we had left," said DiMartini.

She said there's been both a lack of communication and a lack of accountability from the property, as she and her neighbors continue to pay HOA fees on a home they can't live in.

"I want accountability and I want answers and as I've said from the beginning; what we want is a little bit of compassion," said DiMartini.

Jason told WUSA9 he installed cameras outside the building after the explosion outside the building and believes the footage will show the alleged thieves. He said if whoever did it turns over what they took, he won't press charges.

All this comes as he and his neighbors are stilling coping with what happened.

"It's bad enough that we were in the explosion, it's even worse that somebody was able to go in there and rob us," said Jason.