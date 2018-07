FORT WASHINGTON, Md. -- A man was found dead after being fatally shot near an elementary school in Fort Washington Sunday night, Prince George's County police said.

The homicide happened in the 7200 block of Shockley Court, nearby the Avalon Elementary School.

Officers responded to the area around 7:30 p.m. and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

