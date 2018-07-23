WASHINGTON -- In this week’s “Climbing the Hill,” there is a Texas congressman who started out as an undercover CIA agent.

Rep. Will Hurd (R) represents the 23rd district of Texas. That is an area that runs from San Antonio to the border. He hasn’t always been a politician.

For nearly a decade, he worked in the Middle East and East Asia as a CIA agent. Hurd gathered intelligence in some of the current hotbeds of terrorism. He also was tasked with briefing Congress on the intelligence the CIA collected.

Hurd said he didn’t like what he saw when he spoke with some congressmen.

“My momma always said, ‘you’re either part of the problem or the solution.”

That’s when he ran for the 23rd district seat. Since 2016, he represented his fellow Texans in Congress and on multiple congressional intelligence committees.

© 2018 WUSA