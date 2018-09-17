COLESVILLE, Md. -- First responders who rushed to a Colesville, Maryland home for a report of a shooting made a gruesome discovery early Monday morning, when they found a family of five shot, with two adults dead at the scene and children among the wounded.

According to Captain Paul Starks, spokesman for the Montgomery County Police Department, officers from the 4th District along with Montgomery Co. Fire and Rescue personnel, responded to the 100 block of Amberleigh Drive after receiving a report of multiple gunshot victims inside a home. When they went inside, they found five shooting victims.

Captain Starks said a 57-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were both found dead at the scene. A 22-year-old woman, along with two juveniles, were taken to area trauma centers in critical condition.

MCP detectives are investigating the shooting as a domestic-related murder-suicide. Police believe the two deceased victims are husband and wife, and the three remaining victims are their children.

So far the identities of the victims have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

