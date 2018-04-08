FAIRFAX, Va.- A peaceful protest took place outside of NRA Headquarters Saturday at noon. Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were in attendance.

The Parkland, Florida students survived a shooting in February that killed 17 students and teachers. One victim, Joaquin Oliver, would have been celebrating his birthday on Saturday.

"He should have been here to celebrate his birthday," said MSD student Kyrah Simon. She spoke about the effect the shooting has had on her as she lost a friend in it.

"That pain is what I carry with me today," she said. She also called for people of color, who she says are disproportionately affected by gun violence, to have a seat at the table on these issues.

MSD students have been on a bus tour, aimed at registering voters and ending gun violence. They are protesting what they consider efforts by the NRA to block gun control laws and bans on assault rifles.

Fairfax County Police said that out of an abundance of caution they closed Waples Mill Road between Pender Drive and Sarah Harper Way in Fairfax from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

