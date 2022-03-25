Elderly man allegedly brutally attacked at Deanwood Rehabilitation and Wellness Center

"He eventually lost his life, we believe because of the injuries that was occurred on that night," Allen Stroy said.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A Washington D.C. family is hoping for answers after they say their father was brutally beaten at a nursing home in the District.

Allen Stroy told WUSA9 in an interview that his father Dennis Stroy, 80, was attacked while living at the Deanwood Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, located in Northeast. More than a month after the attack, Dennis Stroy Jr. died from his injuries on March 20.

According to a Metropolitan Police Department report obtained by WUSA9, officers were called on Feb. 21 around 3:30 a.m. to the nursing home, located on Helen Burroughs Avenue.

Dennis Stroy Jr. was taken to the hospital at 3 a.m., Allen Stroy said.

“The doctors actually think his injuries occurred maybe about four hours prior. The doctors think it happened around 11 p.m. [to midnight on Feb. 20],” Allen Stroy said.

Police records say Dennis Stroy Jr. was found with injuries to his head and face and was unable to tell officers what happened.

Dennis Stroy Jr.’s son said his father was on a ventilator and his skull was "cracked open in multiple places"; there was also blood on his brain and at least four bones in his face were broken.

Allen Stroy said his father had a "major blood clot in his neck" which prevented him from eating. His jaw and ear were also visibly injured, Allen Stroy said.

Dennis Stroy Jr.’s family still has so many questions about their father’s attack and death.

"My father never communicated with us since his injuries. He could move. He would open his eyes, every once in a while, but he never communicated ever again since he was injured," Stroy said.

According to discharge documents from the center that Allen Stroy shared with WUSA9, a social worker at Deanwood reported Dennis Stroy Jr. was bleeding from his ear, but none of his other injuries were included. Allen Stroy said when he spoke to the team at Deanwood, he was given conflicting information.

"The second report was another nurse, and I believe it was another shift, that said there was some type of altercation with a roommate and as a result he was injured and they called the ambulance. We believe there was a crime committed. We know that it has to be proven, but we believe that my father would still be living had not even been attacked in his home," Stroy said.

WUSA9 reached out to Deanwood Rehabilitation and Wellness Center multiple times this week by phone and email to ask them about this alleged attack and to get some clarity on what happened. A response was not yet received by the time this story was published.

In a statement, MPD said they’re "[i]nvestigating Mr. Stroy’s death and assault," but they’re awaiting his official cause of death from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and it’s too early to determine if someone, and who that someone is, will face charges.

"No matter who attacked him, he was attacked, brutally attacked and he almost lost his life that night but he eventually lost his life we believe because of the injuries that was occurred on that night," Stroy said.

Dennis Stroy Jr. turned 80 a week before the alleged attack and celebrated his birthday with family, dancing with his grandchildren.

Allen Stroy said his father lived a full and creative life, sculpting wood all around Washington, D.C. It was heartbreaking to see pieces of his father carved away in his final moments of life.