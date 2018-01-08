WASHINGTON -- Andre Young was killed trying to help a woman out of a bad situation, according to friends.

The 47-year-old was gunned down on 19th Street in Southeast on Monday.

Young was a father, youth football coach and well-known in D.C.’s go-go music scene.

The person who killed Young remains on the streets, according to DC police.

You do not have to look far to see violence affects the SE DC neighborhood where Young died. The flowers and melted wax at memorials from previous deaths helped to paint the vivid picture.

Young was shot and killed just before 6 p.m. on Monday.

Those who knew him were shocked to know he is now one of 94 people killed in The District so far this year.

“You hear about it, but you don’t think about it as much as...now you do because you know someone. It’s close to him,” Clifton “Coach Smokey” Douglas, with the Glenarden Boys and Girls Club, said.

Young was a father of five and a youth football coach at the Glenarden Boys and Girls Club. He was described as a committed role model and someone people could count on.

“What you saw is what you got,” Douglas described. “Andre...he didn’t try to hide who he was or what he was about. He was honest, direct, upfront.”

Young owned an audio company and was well-known in D.C.’s go-go music scene as a sound engineer.

Andre Young was also well-known on DC’s Go-Go music scene. He was sound engineer and had his own company called Millennium Sounds. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/PylaBybkbV — Michael Quander WUSA (@MikeQReports) August 1, 2018

Friends close to the family told WUSA9 Young was shot trying to rescue a woman from a domestic violence situation, but police have not confirmed those details.

“That was just him. I’m sure whatever he was doing helping somebody...he didn’t have to do it but he did it because some kind of friendship with that person, and it was just the kind of person he was,” Douglas said.

A second person was shot but is expected to be OK.

A candlelight vigil is planned for Young at the Glenarden Community Center next Friday at 6:30 p.m.

