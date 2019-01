WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Nation's Capital ranked No. 2 in the nation when it comes to the worst bedbug infestation, according to our editorial partners at the Washington Post.

The study was conducted Orkin Pest Control and D.C. ranked second out of 50 U.S. cities.

What city ranks No. 1? Well, that one is pretty close to home too.

Baltimore, Md. ranked No. 1 for the most bedbug infested city.