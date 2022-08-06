WSSC Water's board moves to replace CEO amid billing system investigation

The news comes just after Commissioner Chris Lawson resigned and customers said they've received unexpectedly high water bills totaling hundreds more than expected.

WASHINGTON — WSSC Water Commissioners terminated their employment agreement with General Manager and CEO Carla Reid effective Dec.31, 2022.

While Reid remains in the position until then, commissioners approved a resolution stripping her of some managerial powers during a 6-hour closed-door meeting Wednesday, according to multiple sources familiar with the decision and internal WSSC Water emails reviewed by WUSA9. WSSC Water’s spokesperson declined to comment.

Reid had been at the company for more than 20 years, starting as a civil engineer, leaving the company in 2006, and then returning to act as CEO and general manager in 2016, according to the company website.

Internal WSSC Water emails obtained by WUSA9 reveal multiple disputes between senior management and commissioners appointed by Montgomery and Prince George’s counties. The emails show accusations of retaliatory behavior regarding the selection and investigation into the contract of “Project Cornerstone.” According to WSSC Water, Project Cornerstone was a computer system activated in 2019 to “implement a new rate structure and a redesigned bill.”

WSSC Water's decision comes one week after Commissioner Chris Lawson also announced he was leaving the company amid accusations revolving around customer complaints of sky-high bills, allegedly totaling in the hundreds or thousands, as well as a conflict of interest when choosing the billing system.

Customers WUSA9 spoke with also said the wait on the phone to get answers from WSSC Water was infuriating.

Two WSSC Water managers, both in high positions, agreed to speak to WUSA9 with their faces hidden and voices altered to avoid harm to their careers. Both managers said WSSC Water’s billing system - internally labeled “Project Cornerstone” - is a failure, and spoke to the subsequent, alleged causes for the high bills and poor customer service.

"I think it starts with the billing system itself," one of the managers said. "We spent again, over $100 million on a billing system that doesn't service the customer. We've talked to other organizations and they have spent a fraction of those costs, and have all the things that can assist the customer without calling into customer service."

After listening to the apologies from top-level managers to the board in meetings over the course of the year, it's clear WSSC Water is aware of its customer service problem.

"I do want to start with an apology," said WSSC Water Deputy General Manager Monica Johnson.

WSSC Water Chief of Staff Crystal Knight-Lee added her own "public apology as customer service director," while the now-resigned Reid said she wanted to "once again apologize to our customers."

WUSA9 asked WSSC Water to have any one of the managers sit down and explain what their own fellow managers said about flaws in their system. Multiple requests were denied. Instead, in a statement, utility spokesperson Lyn Riggins wrote:

“We pride ourselves on delivering exceptional customer service, but we have clearly missed the mark when it comes to our call wait times. To be completely transparent, we have never had that many delinquent customer accounts at one time, which was driving the extremely high call volumes. We know COVID-19 is responsible for the economic uncertainty many of our customers face.”

One of the managers, speaking anonymously, also shared details on the conflict of interest allegations.

"When we talk about Cornerstone we have to talk about the relationships at WSSC,” he said. "Currently, we've got an active commissioner who is doing business with one of the vendors from Cornerstone and who did not disclose that information who's been approving contracts for that particular vendor. And we're aware of some of these vendors sitting on the boards of these different organizations that belong not only to the commissioner but as well as other employees who may have other businesses or spouses who may have other businesses that these particular vendors sit on the boards of these different employees of WSSC Water."