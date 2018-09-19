WASHINGTON -- A woman is dead after she was stabbed while jogging Tuesday night near Logan Circle, Metropolitan police said.

The stabbing happened just before 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of 11th Street in Northwest, D.C.

Surveillance video from a nearby Chinese restaurant, which we are not showing due to its graphic nature, shows the woman walking inside the restaurant covered in blood. Bystanders attempted life-saving efforts before emergency crews arrived. She was then transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police are searching for three suspects in connection with this stabbing.

The victim has not been identified and police are unsure of the motive behind the stabbing.

© 2018 WUSA