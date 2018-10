(WASHINGTON) -- DC Fire and EMS say a woman was taken to an area hospital after being mauled by a pitbull Sunday night.

Officials were dispatched just after 6:30 p.m to the 1300 block of Dexter Terrace SE for a report of a woman mauled by a dog.

The woman in her 50's was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Officials have not said if the woman was the owner of the dog.

The pitbull was taken from the residence around 9 p.m.

This is a developing story.

