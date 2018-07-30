WASHINGTON (WUSA9) -- DC rap star Mike D'Angelo said his murdered niece could have been anything: a lawyer, a doctor or even the president.

He was on his way to the funeral for another young, murdered friend in Philadelphia when he learned Makiyah Wilson, 10, had been killed.

After two weeks of tears, he's hoping to spark a change.

D'Angelo is setting off on a 46 hour walk, from Clay Terrace, where Makiyah lived and died, to the spot near downtown where his friend, an up and coming rapper, was shot and killed.

"Walk for peace, walk for justice, walk for equality. Never give up on your dreams," he said, as he set off.

D'Angelo's videos mark the hard life in the neighborhoods where he grew up. But he said you can't be a gangster if you kill an innocent girl.

"No matter what type of gun you squeeze, three fingers is pointed back at yourself. And a little girl died, stripped away from us," he said.

Makiyah had spent the day at the pool and was headed to get an ice cream when four men leaped from a black Infiniti and opened fire in every direction.

"We need to stop this. We've got to love each other," said D'Angelo.

D'Angelo said he'll stream his walk on Instagram, each step, a reminder of the little girl he loved. He's not sure it will work. But he knows he has to do something.

He's urging the killers to man up and turn themselves in.

