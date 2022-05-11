Here's how to participate in the 100th anniversary of the Lincoln Memorial

With nearly 6 million visitors annually, many Washingtonians and tourists alike have a memorable moment to share about their time at the Lincoln Memorial. A new NPS social campaign will allow you to do just that. On May 12, you can post any of your special memories at the Lincoln Memorial by using the hashtag #LincolnMemorialMoment. Whether that's a concert photo, an engagement story, a family photo, a memory of a school field trip, or just a weekend outing to take in the scenery of D.C., the hashtag was created to let people share their connections to the memorial and join the celebration of the anniversary regardless of where they are.