WASHINGTON — After being closed for three years, the Washington Monument is set to reopen.

It has been closed since August of 2016 in order to build the new visitor screening facility and modernize the elevator that takes people to the 500 foot observation level.

The completion of the new security building was delayed for mitigation of possibly contaminated soil in the construction area.

According to a National Park Service press release, same-day tickets for opening day -- Sept. 19 at 9 a.m. -- and all tours through Oct. 18 will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Washington Monument Lodge.

For tours starting Oct. 19, tickets will be available on Oct. 10 at 10 a.m., and can be ordered online.

"The re-opening of the Washington Monument is another example of how the Trump Administration is enhancing visitors’ experiences at national parks and public lands by better meeting critical infrastructure and maintenance needs," a press release said.

