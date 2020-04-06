DC Fire: Petworth explosions are fireworks from protesters

Residents in the Petworth neighborhood of D.C. speculated what could be making the loud explosions and took to Twitter to find out more information.

WASHINGTON — Loud noises and explosions were heard in D.C.'s Petworth neighborhood on Wednesday. Fire officials in the District want residents to know that they are fireworks from protests over the death of George Floyd.

Fireworks have been used by protesters during the six days of demonstrations in D.C. Some have even fired these fireworks at law enforcement during nighttime demonstrations. But this has been less on an occasion in recent days.

D.C. Police did respond to the area, just like D.C. Fire, believe it is fireworks.

Residents in the Petworth neighborhood speculated what could be making the loud explosions and took to Twitter to find out more information. Some thought it could be a transformer blowing due to the hot temperatures D.C. saw Wednesday.

Protesters were out Wednesday evening going into Thursday morning. Around midnight, there was a large group of people gathered near Capitol Hill standing face-to-face with members of the National Guard.

Days of protests have been seen across D.C., Maryland and Virginia over the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis. Minnesota officials said Wednesday that all four officers allegedly involved in the death have been charged with crimes.

The Memorial Day viral video showed Floyd being pinned down by his neck by then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Floyd, who is repeatedly heard in the video saying he can't breath and asking for Chauvin to get off his neck, died that day.