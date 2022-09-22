DC monkeypox clinics transition to walk-up only Friday

WASHINGTON — All three of D.C.'s monkeypox clinics are transitioning to walk-up-only services starting on Friday, Sept. 23.
All eligible people looking to get vaccinated will no longer need to pre-register for their shots, and those who already had their first dose through an appointment will receive guidance via email on how to get their second dose, according to the office of the mayor.
According to the CDC, the second dose of the monkeypox vaccine should be administered between 24 and 32 days after the initial dose, however, it can also be effective if administered more than 32 days after the initial dose.
The mayor's office emphasized that vaccination doses will be subject to availability at each of the three clinics. Residents are encouraged to follow DC Health’s social media channels for updates on availability at each site.
The eligibility criteria for monkeypox vaccination include D.C. residents, those who work in the District, students enrolled at D.C. universities/colleges, and people affiliated with DC Health Programs who receive health care services in D.C. Those eligible for vaccination will also need to be 18 years of age or older and meet one of the following criteria:
- All people, of any sexual orientation or gender, who have had multiple sexual partners in the past 2 weeks, including those currently considered highest risk: gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men, transgender men, and transgender women; or
- Men who have sex with men who are non-monogamous (pre-exposure prophylaxis); or
- Sex workers (of any sexual orientation or gender); or
- Staff (of any sexual orientation or gender) at establishments where sexual activity occurs (e.g., bathhouses, saunas, sex clubs)
