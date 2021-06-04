All DC residents able to register for the COVID vaccine by April 19

All essential workers in Phase 1C Tier 3 still become eligible on April 12, according to the tweet from Bowser.

WASHINGTON — On Monday, April 19, all D.C. residents 16 and older will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the District's Mayor Muriel Bowser in a tweet on Monday.

The news from Bowser comes only hours after she said capacity limits for entertainment venues, special events, pools, recreational activities, retail stores, libraries and museums will be increased in May.

Starting May 1, the following COVID-19 changes will go into effect for the District:

Seated live entertainment venues will reopen, both indoors and outdoors, with a capacity limit of 25% or 500 people -- whichever is less

Movie theaters can reopen at 25% capacity

Live music will be allowed near outdoor restaurant seating

Weddings and special events, business meetings and conventions can operate at 25% capacity or 250 people -- whichever is less

Graduations will be allowed, with limits

Non-essential retail will operate at 50% capacity indoors and outdoors

Libraries, museums and galleries can reopen at 50%, both indoors and outdoors

Indoor and outdoor public pools, in addition to indoor recreation centers, can reopen at 50%

Outdoor races, such as 5K races, can resume at 50% capacity

Outdoor splash pads can reopen at full capacity

To register online for the COVID-19 vaccine, click here. To register by phone call: 1-855-363-0333.