WASHINGTON -- Video of a fight at a Chick-fil-A along Wisconsin Avenue in Northwest DC is going viral after a fight Tuesday. The brawl was between a customer and employee.

It was posted online, with no explanation and the man in black getting punched appears to be the victim. However, police say he’s the suspect.

According to police, the suspect was seen yelling at customers and walked behind the restaurant counter.

The employee told him to leave and that’s when the suspect threw the first punch according to police.

From there, the fighting ensued, and employees intervened.

The suspect was charged with simple assault and transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Chick-fil-A employee is no longer working at the restaurant.

Chick-fil-A issued a statement:

“There is a viral video circulating of an altercation that took place Sept. 4 between a restaurant team member and an individual in a franchised restaurant outside of Washington, DC. This video is incredibly disturbing to watch, and we do not condone violence or the team member’s response to the situation in any way. Our franchise restaurant Operators and their team members strive to create a safe and welcoming environment and to treat all guests with dignity and respect. This situation does not live up to our brand's commitment to hospitality, and for that, we are very sorry.”

