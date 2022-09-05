'I regret if it came out the wrong way' | Veteran DC politician running for Ward 5 Council apologizes for remarks toward openly gay opponent

The comments were made during the Capital Stonewall Democrats debate on May 4.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — An apology from a long-time politician who is trying to get back into office. Former Ward 5 Councilmember Vincent Orange is running for his old seat. Now, he is walking back some comments he made during a recent debate about his openly gay opponent.

Orange served as Ward 5 Councilmember from 1999 to 2007.

The veteran politician is up against six candidates including State Board of Education President Zachary Parker who has gained endorsements by the Washington Teachers Union and Attorney General Karl Racine.

The Orange campaign platform is robust: from crime-fighting, pedestrian safety, and free tuition at the University of the District of Columbia to portable showers for the unhoused. But it’s what he said at the end of the last debate that has everyone talking. Orange seemingly referred to Zachary Parker’s social media announcement a month ago that he identifies as a gay man.

“Twice I’ve heard Mr. Parker say, ‘I’m openly gay and I’m espousing to help,” said Orange in the May 4 virtual debate, which was recorded on Zoom. “But he was an elected official for almost four years and all the things we’ve discussed tonight he could have helped those young kids and adults by being that proud LGBTQ leader…So it seems out of convenience.”

“I apologize,” said Orange during an interview Monday. “I regret if it came out the wrong way, and out in the context of which we were discussing the issues of the day, the issues of the day were violence on the LGBTQ youth.”

During the debate, Parker responded in his closing statement by saying, “it is worth noting that violence comes in many forms and we’ve seen that here tonight.”

Many took to Twitter to admonish the veteran politician, including Ward 1 Councilmember Brianne Nadaeu.

WOW. @ZacharyforWard5 thank you for sharing your whole self with all of us openly, on your terms. I'm sorry you're facing this hatefulness, but I am not surprised. Hell no, VO. You need to do some more work sir. This is not acceptable and the District deserves better. https://t.co/dnmTBDcLSk — Brianne K Nadeau (@BrianneKN) May 7, 2022

Many were critical not only of what was said but where. The debate was hosted by the Capital Stonewall Democrats which is a long-time LGBTQ political action group.

“Those comments were unexpected but honestly not surprising my opponent has a record of opposing LGBTQ+ issues,” said Parker in Monday’s interview. “It’s up to the voters to determine if that’s the kind of person they want representing them on the council.”

“I've been a champion ever since my evolution, I have a strong LGBTQ record,” responded Orange who admits to being opposed to same-sex marriage in 2006, but said he later performed the first ceremony of its kind in the Wilson Building. His opponent called the comments divisive and a distraction from issues like crime, education and affordable housing.

“We have a possibility to amplify all voices of residents in Ward 5,” said Parker. “To bring a fresh, ethical leadership to the Ward.”

There are five other candidates running for the Ward 5 council seat. WUSA9 reached out to all of them for their reaction, but only one replied. Juan Ulua, Gordon Fletcher's campaign manager emailed a statement from Mr. Fletcher that read:

"This will be a historic election regardless of whoever wins the Ward 5 race. You could have the first immigrant, first woman, or first openly gay person representing the ward. As an immigrant, I know what it is to be marginalized. How and when someone comes out is a personal choice. There’s no place for homophobia in this race.”